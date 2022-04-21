Images revealing the great lengths an unfaithful man went through to hide the truth from his bae were shared on Twitter

Mzansi web influencer @kulanicool had the cyber community in stitches after sharing images revealing how a man went to extreme lengths to hide evidence of his cheating ways from his girl.

A man implored a repairman not fix his faulty phone with evidence of him cheating. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter, Stock Image/GettyImages

The Twitter post features four images revealing a handwritten note inside a faulty phone presumably given to a cellphone repairman.

The note reads:

“Hey bro hope you’re I hope you are good. Please don’t fix this phone. My girl caught me cheating, so I through [sic] the phone on the floor.

“Please don’t fix it, bro. There’s evidence in here. Open the page there’s R200 in it. Take it thanks.”

The unknown man’s damage control had Saffas howling as they could not believe his desperation to hide the truth from his partner. Check out some of the hilarious comments:

@ZiphoratorS wrote:

“Then boom his girlfriend sees this trending cos it’s still gonna trend.”

@blaq67819391 replied:

“Short story...kubi.”

@SanelisiweNdle3 reacted:

“After God really fear man.”

@BigKid850312 said:

“Zizomkhalela umjita.”

Man shares story about a guy who is scared to confront his cheating bae

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man took to social media to share how he learned about another man who had an unfaithful girlfriend but was too fearful to confront her about it as it would have negative consequences.

@TshelowRSA_ shared the trouble in paradise story on his Twitter account. He captioned the post:

“Saw a tweet from some gent saying he found out that his hun is cheating but he is afraid to confront her cause she'll be mad and kick him out of her apartment. I've been laughing.”

The post has had SA online users quick to share their personal views on what they thought of the relationship.

