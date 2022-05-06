A tear-jerking video post of two parents in a warm embrace has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip was shared by Sandra Elizabeth who disclosed that the video was taken after her father had been in hospital for two weeks

Her caption also revealed that her father has since passed away and netizens responded with comforting messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman had social media users in their feels after sharing an emotional clip of her parents sharing a beautiful moment together shortly before the passing of her father.

Sandra Elizabeth (@elizabu_19) posted the video on TikTok recently and shows her parents in a warm embrace as her mother hugs and welcomes her father after being discharged from the hospital.

Saffas poured condolences to Sandra and her bereaved family. Image: @elizabu_19/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sandra captioned the post:

“My parents. This was after two weeks of my dad being in hospital.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The finality of death can feel almost unbelievable, particularly when it strikes a parent, someone whose presence in your life may have never wavered. The loss of their support, guidance, and love can leave a vast emptiness and pain that might seem impossible to heal, even if their death was expected.

The young woman’s post has gained a lot of traction with over 12.9K likes and scores of loving and comforting comments from Saffas.

She also shared another video, showing some special moments spent with her best friend who is no more.

Kitty Malumise commented:

“I was hoping for a happy ending until I saw the "ripdaddy" hashtag. Iyo.”

SolitaryJuju replied:

“Sincere condolences, from this video i can tell their love was something very special.”

Nae shared:

“Sending you love and healing.”

Pearl Cele reacted:

“I’m so sorry.”

Bash & Ntando said:

“I’m sorry for your loss.”

@LtModise wrote:

“Condolences to you and your entire family. May his soul rest in peace and God gives you comfort during this difficult time.”

11-year-old African girl leaves touching note for lady to marry her father after she dies of cancer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Ghanaian girl simply identified as Christabel has gotten tons of people emotional on social media as a letter she wrote for a lady was shared online.

In the rather heartbreaking piece of a hand-written note, the 11-year-old commended the lady named BILLIONS with the handle @marie_koomson for her beautiful character and kindness.

The girl indicated in the letter that although she knew her time to die was really near since she was diagnosed with cancer, she would be extremely happy if Marie gets married to her father.

Source: Briefly News