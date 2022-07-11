A touching image of a soldier from the Russian-Ukrainian war returning home to his child captured many netizens' hearts

In the image, a little girl is finally seeing her father, who is a Ukrainian soldier and has been fighting against the Russian army's invasion

The picture of the father was a touching moment for many who have been affected by the conflict all around the world

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has left many displaced and afraid. A picture of a little girl finally seeing her father after he has been fighting in the war touched many.

A Ukrainian soldier's father-daughter seeing each other again captured many as the two held on tightly to each other. Image: Twitter /@visegrad24/Getty Images/Anadolu Agency

The image of the little girl captures the effect that the war has had on Ukraine. The soldier got to return to see his daughter, and this was a touching moment for netizens.

Ukrainian soldiers' reunion leaves peeps emotional

In a post shared by a little girl holds on tightly to her father. The two are greeting each other with a warm embrace after the soldier's break from serving.

Many reacted to the image as they show the photo of a soldier reunited with his daughter as a victory. Stories about children being affected by war are always heartbreaking, many shared their sadness about the Russian war still going on.

@seba2020119 commented:

"This is what we fight for! Ukraine deserved glory and victory! "

@KonstancjaKorn commented

"Heartbreaking They should never be separated by this war !Stay safe. "

@cbztfdwr8r commented

'" I wish all Ukrainian families this happiness'."

@Pavba5 commented

"Had a friend return to his son today for the first time from the front. Spent all this time around Popasna/Lysichansk, miracle he made it back , sadly he is probably going back in a week."

@7cGZFfy7xnedbzM commented:

"What a brave guy, defending his country from the invaders.'

@Agron_Bosnia commented:

"Truly heartbreaking. "

