Two school boys impressed South Africa with their dance moves to DJ Cndo and DJ Lusiman's Yamnandi Into

The two friends had an entertaining dance lineup during school break, and their skills reminded some of when they could dance just as well

The two friends had netizens complimenting their flawless moves to the DJ Cndo song that was a hit in the 2010s

School boys who were dancing with their friends had some netizens reminded of their younger days. Image: Twitter/@jah_vinny_23

A couple of school friends had some fun during their hangout session. Two of the four boys but some cool moves that had even their friends in awe.

The four friends opened their own dance circle that was lit, to say the least. The video captured the young men and left many floored by their dance skills.

Netizens go wild over schoolboys' moves to DJ Cndo's Yamnandi Into

In a video posted to Twitter by @jah_vinny_23, two school friends danced to their heart's content while hanging out. Mzansi loves a dancing school kid, and many were taken by the two young men who left it all on the dance floor.

“Whole vibe”: Video of schoolboy owning dance battle has SA screaming

Briefly News previously reported that a young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera, and the people of South Africa love the young man’s confidence and vibe. He’s a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

