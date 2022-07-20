New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A boy walking to school charmed South Africans as he was happily dancing to LA Mezcla by Blaqnick and Master Blaq on his way to school

The young man was dancing with ease as he walked along the street on his way to school, ready for a good day

The young man's cheerful dance looked fun and carefree as many commented that they wanted to be like him

A young man merrily me making his way to school brought a smile to many faces. The school kid can be seen breezily busting some moves that impressed netizens.

A groovy kid started off his day with dance as he made his way to school while busting dance moves that impressed netizens. Image: Tiktok /@lowkiied

The dancing student looked prepared for school as he walked to the beat of LA Mezcla by Blaqnick and Master Blaq. Many netizens thought that the student's mood was a perfect picture of happiness.

Kid cheers up netizens with cool dance on the way to school

In a TikTok video shared by @lowkiied, a student on the way to school was in such a good mood that he was dancing. Many thought that the kid looked like he was ready to do well for his exam.

Other netizens expressed that they wanted to be as happy as a boy. The young man's groovy dancing even had some imagining what would make them this happy for school.

Zazi Siya commented:

"Friday mood after school "

Mr M.Malaza commented:

"Me entering the exam room knowing that I studied ."

its_monre commented:

"How I'm going out of the exam room knowing everything I studied was there."

@Tebogo502 commented:

"Man with zero stress, shapha"

Wamaa_shudu commented:

" I want to be as happy as this guy."

Nancy Chantelle Matlhole commented:

"The aim is not to sweat Asbonge & Danko ✊"

Kgothatso commented:

"I wanna be happy everyday like this gent "

“Aw Matenas”: Video of school kid busting a move during break wins over Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, has been circulating online and shows him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and showed the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

