Travis Terry has shocked the world with his luxurious brand, IEMBE, which has grown so much that it's been worn by popular music artists

People have also been attracted to the fashion line by the senior model who’s been showcasing it, and the management of the brand is handled by family

Apart from the opulent bags and clothing line, the net is wowed by the youthful and gorgeous 60-year-old modelling star, Travis’ mom Lavern

Designer Travis Terry's 60-year-old mother Lavern is a fire model for his fashion brand, IEMBE. Image: @travisdemeer

Source: Instagram

Booming fashion designer Travis Terry has amazed many with his exquisitely luxurious brand IEMBE, but what’s fascinating is that the fabulous model rocking his brand is his 60-year-old mother.

IEMBE is a fast-growing brand that started in 2020 and focuses on clothing and handbags. It's completely black-owned and is already top-tier as it has been worn by legendary names. However, it's getting more noticed because of the brand's extraordinary model, Terry's mother, Lavern Terry.

According to Fox61, the young Travis Terry started his brand in 2019 after he noticed that he was going to need a travelling bag for his spring break trip. He then cancelled his trip and used the money he had to start his fashion line.

The fashion enthusiast @travisdemeer asked his sister to model, but when she wasn’t available for the shoot, his 60-year-old mom stepped in with a bang! On Fashion Bomb Daily, the maverick said:

"My 60-year-old mother be eating them.”

People on social media were impressed by Travis’s success, but what’s still unbelievable is the incredibly beautiful mom who made modelling look so easy.

Casey ✨@caseybjones commented:

"The results look effortless and are beautiful — seeing behind the shoot shows all of the work! Brilliant!"

‍♀️Jan Muhfkkn Brady@MamaNeedsABlunt said:

"Mama said... We don't need no studio baby..."

Ta @tajj wrote:

"The story just keeps getting better, you're definitely destined to succeed."

AmandaSue Thee FASHION DESIGNER added:

"Yeah I’m jealous not gone even lie! What we do is hard work and to have to do it by yourself is hard. But to have ya mama by your side! That’s a blessing of all blessings!"

Source: Briefly News