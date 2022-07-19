A video of an elderly lady playing a set on the 1s and 2s has been circulating on the social media streets

The entertaining clip was posted on Facebook and shows the gogo seen fiddling with knobs and buttons on the deck before a tune starts to play

She is seen dancing along to the track, leaving many South African netizens amused and entertained

You’re never too old to try new things. One vibey gogo proved this after she was seen doing her thing on the deejay decks with ease and cool composure.

The clip was shared by SA Music Downloads on Facebook and shows the old lady sporting some headphones and vintage shades as she begins her set. She is seen fiddling with knobs and buttons on the deck before a tune starts to play.

A vibrant gogo showed off her impressive DJ skills and Mzansi was amazed by her vibe. Image: SA Music Downloads/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She is later seen dancing along to her music while sporting a cute smile. There is no doubt that this DJ was quite impressed with her work – and we just have to stan!

The cool video has over 26K views on Facebook and scores of Mzansi netizens have shown the elderly entertainer some love. One user even referred to her as the “real DBN Gogo”.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Mindlo's Edition Pro commented:

“When apartheid blocked your dreams but your grandson is a DJ.”

KE Mjanana said:

“I'd actually attend her gig or her full set.”

Nthabiseng Mosakeng reacted:

“Bathathe Magogo!”

Mmapitso Liebenberg wrote:

“Life is what you make of it.”

Merlluh Ricco replied:

“I can feel the spirit.”

