There is nothing more a mother could be proud of than raising a good kid. One woman made it known that her eldest little boy is “the man of the house” when she wished him on social media.

Twitter user @CarolMotolo called her boy "the man of the house" and made it clear that she is hella proud of him.

Often young boys have to take the role of the head of the household when their father either leaves or passes away. It can be a heavy burden but this momma looks like she knows what she is doing.

Twitter user @CarolMotolo shared some stunning family pictures as she wished her eldest son a happy birthday. The boy might only be six but he is still “the man of the house”.

“Happy 6th birthday to the “Man of the House” as he has elected himself. Mama loves you champ!”

The people of Mzansi shower the young man with birthday blessings

Seeing him sit so proudly next to his mother and brother had people shedding tears of pride. This fam looks like a tight unit and people had mad respect for the mother for this.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@theGREATcphiwe said:

“Beautiful pics I have seen so far this year. Nice quality. Happy birthday to the man of the house, may he be blessed to live and see his tittle being real”

@Ree_Chaka said:

“Happiest birthday to the man of the house”

@SfoRamangoaela said:

“This is so beautiful mommy....wow”

@NtateMoerane said:

@sihle20083732 said:

