An entrepreneur who specialises in wines created a collection of unique bottles for her mother, who captured the internet's hearts in a cute snap

The creator of Siwela Wines, Siwela Masoga, named the wine brand after her mother and shared pictures as she got to taste the bottles

Siwela Masoga explained how she created the wine range and said pictures of her mother enjoying a glass of some of the products

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman started a wine business, Siwela Wines, with a sweet source of inspiration. The founder of Siwela wines branded the alcohol products after her mother's character.

Siwela Masoga created Siwela Wines was created to honour her mum by modelling the taste of each bottle after her mother's personality. Image: Twitter/@siwela_masoga

Source: Twitter

Siwela Wines is branded as alcohol that is for ladies who are born to inspire. The creator of the one shared how she came up with the company.

Netizens eager to support Siwela Wines after company's touching back story

In a post shared on Twitter, Siwela Masoga showed a picture of her mother drinking the wine she created for her. Siwela says:

"My mom drinking the wine I made and named after her. Her personality comes forth in each of these wines. I have never seen anyone so selfless, daring, and so strong. "

Siwela said she named the bottles Siwela Wines after her mother. Netizens reacted by showing an eagerness to support the lady's business.

@lunalawsluxe commented:

"Excited to taste your creations.✨ "

@SingularOnyeka1 commented:

"She has aged exactly like a wine. Fine!"

@BaxterEHall commented:

"I almost shed a tear, salute and much love to you both. And everyone who has contributed to your journey "

@Onismus_3 commented:

"Wow, wena you are a magician."

Loving father starts sandwich business with last R800 to provide for his child

Briefly News previously reported that a young man took the initiative to use R800 to start a sandwich business to help provide for his child.

Itumeleng Lokomamyane is the founder of Sandwich Nton Nton and a dad who started a sandwich business to look after his child.

He may have started with little, but he now makes over R20 000 a month.

According to a post by HOBO Group ZA on Facebook, Itumeleng buys ingredients in bulk, except bread, as it has to be bought daily to prepare sandwiches.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News