An overjoyed woman celebrated getting engaged to the love of her life in France on her special day

A Twitter user @iamlisaandrea, Andrea shared her good news that she flew to France for her birthday and left as someone's fiance

Netizens gushed over the couple's pictures of the movie-quality proposal moment in the European city of love

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A pretty lady celebrated her birthday and went to the next level with her life partner. Andrea shared the good news on social media after her partner proposed on their trip to Paris.

A woman's proposal was labelled as every girl's dream when netizens could not stop praising their flawless photos. Image: Twitter /@iamlisaandrea

Source: Twitter

Andrea shared photos of her dream proposal moment. Many could not get over how picture-perfect Andreas's happy ending was.

Dream proposal in front of the Eiffel tower leaves internet envious

Andrea got the best birthday gift when her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose while they were in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower. The ecstatic woman shared her good news on Twitter.

Cameras captured their special moment and netizens always fawn over cute love stories, and they could not get over this romantic moment. Netizens were amazed that every detail was on point, including the fact that the groom did not crease his shoes and he got down on one knee.

@mellasback commented:

"Yes increase that marriage rate "

@thatbaptista_ commented:

"She’s living my life, oh Paris "

@3babyjaee commented:

"This is beautiful "

@juniormaruwa commented:

"Major respect to the brudda for not creasing his sneakers."

"Why am I crying?": Man pops the big question in KFC in emotional viral video

Briefly News previously reported that there's quite nothing like a sweet public proposal. One couple has been the latest to leave people in their feelings after a man asked his partner to marry him at a KFC.

The couple in the video looked emotional as they savoured the moment. People cheered the sweet man on as he eagerly waited for his partner to answer.

The heartwarming story had everyone feeling mushy, especially the people who saw everything live. The story is only one of many couples who used KFC as a proposal spot. Netizens commented on the video, saying that they were just as emotional over the clip.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News