The gleeful couple celebrated their back-to-back birthdays in a tranquil Thai getaway filled with sun and smiles

Wendy and Sipho had birthdays that followed one another, and they shared their love on separate Instagram accounts.

Mzansi peeps also joined in on the momentous occasion to celebrate the couple and their respective birthdays

Wendy and Sipho shared their love for one another on their back-to-back birthdays in Thailand. Images: theblackwendy, siphosnaps/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A gleeful couple has set a high standard of relationship goals by celebrating back-to-back birthdays in a serene Thailand getaway.

Wendy Gumede and Sipho Muchindu decided to flex their love for one another by sharing their joyful birthday pics on Instagram. They celebrated their birthdays one day after the other, making the occasion even more special and romantic.

In their separate Instagram accounts, the two shared loving messages about what they thought of one another on their noteworthy day.

Wendy, who is also an actor, poured out her heart in the caption of the post, sharing her utmost appreciation for her bae by saying:

"You’re a gift, a blessing a rare form of being. I love you. And I’m so grateful to exist so close to your orbit. I pray for you everyday but today more than ever I pray that you may never lack love, joy, peace, imali and humour."

Sipho was equally appreciative of Wendy. He also spoke about his enthusiasm for staying with her for the long haul by stating:

"I know your 30s are about to be your best decade yet and I can’t wait to experience it all with you. You’re kind, compassionate, brave and so intelligent baby. I can’t wait to see you blossom even more."

Not only has the glowing couple won over each other's hearts, Mzansi peeps commented on how happy they were for them and joined in on the joyous occasion:

thandorahsbox said:

"❤️❤️❤️You guys are perfect"

pamzokuhle mentioned:

"Please, I love you guys."

tumizwane18 commented:

"What a caption, God bless your love guys, Enjoy your trip! ❤️"

egnetia said:

"You hit the jackpot with this one ❤️"

