Congratulations Pour In for Newlywed Mzansi Couple, Pics of White Wedding Have Followers Going Gaga
- A committed bride and groom sealed their union before God and their supportive friends and family over the past weekend.
- The loved-up Mr & Mrs surprised their social media followers with beautiful marriage ceremony pictures
- omphile_takalani sent a message of appreciation to the attendees for helping to make the occasion a magical affair
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Two lovely people recently marked their first monumental milestone as a married couple by sharing matching pictures on the net. Social media user @Kingdmusic and his glowing wife were all smiles in the pictures they shared on their Instagram accounts.
The news threw their social media followers off guard when @Kinddmusic announced online that he had spent a magical weekend declaring his love to @omphile_takalani.
He then adored his gorgeous newly-wedded partner on his page and captioned his post:
"My wife looked like a dream."
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
@omphile_takalani also shared her version of an original post on her socials and captioned it writing:
"We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding."
The Mrs then tagged her hubby and said:
"Let’s do this forever and a day."
She also thanked the wedding attendees.
Take a look at some social media users sending the couple the best of wishes:
@godfreytafi commented:
"Makorokoto! Congratulations to you two ❤️ May God bless your union!"
@todani_raz reacted:
"Congratulations. This is so beautiful."
@revere_thendo wrote:
"You guys look like a dream!"
Bride cancels wedding alleging that groom’s best man would ruin pics because of his short stature
In another story previously reported by Briefly News, a bride has a perfect picture of what her wedding is supposed to look like and is not planning on having it any other way.
Planning a wedding can be hella stressful, with couples often put under a lot of strain to ensure that their nuptials are as perfect as can be.
One bride-to-be quite literally wanted everything and everyone on her wedding day to look picture-perfect.
Taking to Reddit anonymously, the lady stated that because her husband-to-be’s best man was short and unattractive, she wanted to move him to the back of the wedding entourage, Women24 reported.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News