Congratulations Pour In for Newlywed Mzansi Couple, Pics of White Wedding Have Followers Going Gaga
by  Mihlali Vellem
  • A committed bride and groom sealed their union before God and their supportive friends and family over the past weekend.
  • The loved-up Mr & Mrs surprised their social media followers with beautiful marriage ceremony pictures
  • omphile_takalani sent a message of appreciation to the attendees for helping to make the occasion a magical affair

Two lovely people recently marked their first monumental milestone as a married couple by sharing matching pictures on the net. Social media user @Kingdmusic and his glowing wife were all smiles in the pictures they shared on their Instagram accounts.

Instagram user @Kingdmusic shared his wedding pictures on his socials
Instagram user @Kingdmusic and his glowing bride shared beautiful photos of their traditional wedding. Image: @Kingdmusic/Instagram
Source: Instagram

The news threw their social media followers off guard when @Kinddmusic announced online that he had spent a magical weekend declaring his love to @omphile_takalani.

He then adored his gorgeous newly-wedded partner on his page and captioned his post:

Happy couple celebrate back-to-back birthdays in a lush Thai getaway, leave Mzansi in their feels

"My wife looked like a dream."

@omphile_takalani also shared her version of an original post on her socials and captioned it writing:

"We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding."

The Mrs then tagged her hubby and said:

"Let’s do this forever and a day."

She also thanked the wedding attendees.

Take a look at some social media users sending the couple the best of wishes:

@godfreytafi commented:

"Makorokoto! Congratulations to you two ❤️ May God bless your union!"

@todani_raz reacted:

"Congratulations. This is so beautiful."

@revere_thendo wrote:

"You guys look like a dream!"

