A young woman took to social media to share an unpopular opinion of how men should be treated in relationships

According to Twitter user @BCRealityy, men deserve to be treated with tenderness and softness, just like women

She added that not everything is about girls' feelings in relationships and in true Mzansi fashion, cyber citizens had their two cents to share on the topic

A Mzansi woman got a lot of peeps talking after sharing how men deserve to be treated when it comes to romantic relationships.

According to Twitter user @BCRealityy, men deserve to be treated with gentleness, just like women.

Source: Twitter

When it comes to the topic of umjolo, there is a trending notion that women ought to be treated like “iqanda” (eggs) by their partners. This simply means that their baes need to treat them softly and delicately, by means of pampering and spoils, as well as in their regular interactions with one another.

Twitter user @BCRealityy took to the bluebird app to share her thoughts on the subject, by insisting that men too be treated like “eggs”.

“NENDODA must be treated like IQANDA, not everything is about girls.”

The tweet has gained a lot of traction as South African netizens had their fair share to say on the matter. While others agreed with @BCRealityy, many others simply responded with banter and jokes.

@KhumaloSnenhle said:

“Eyami shem deserves it that man supports me in everything.”

@dumazilemkhwan1 responded:

“Hayi hayi. Uzokugila kuphela. Noma ungamupha isoft life.”

@eliz_bug replied:

“Treat him like iqanda after he puts a ring on it.”

@Zanel3Mthethwa commented:

“Mina why mangibaphathisa okweqanda bavele bawe phansi baphihlike.”

@Maddy_sebs reacted:

“Hard-boiled egg??!”

@G1_3 wrote:

“They almost always are. Ayaphekelwa, ayawashelwa cleanelwa ECT.”

Source: Briefly News