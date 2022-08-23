One school had their teachers come to work in school uniforms as part of their initiative to lift the school spirit

Delta Secondary School in Windhoek shared a clip of their dedicated teachers in their uniforms with great pride

The clip had many people smiling at the awesome gesture and also had them tripping over how young some teachers looked

Teachers nowadays are down for some light-hearted fun. One school had their teachers come to work in school uniforms and some couldn’t tell who were the teachers and who were the students.

Delta Secondary School in Windhoek's teachers rocked up to work in school uniforms and the people of Mzansi love it. Image: TikTok /Delta Secondary School in Windhoek

School is definitely different to what it was even 15 years back. Teachers are now doing dance challenges and wearing school uniforms to life spirits, and it’s a vibe!

Delta Secondary School in Windhoek took to their official TikTok page to share a clip of the teachers who wore school uniforms. This was part of spirit week and it definitely upped the morale.

“Which teacher looked the best ?”

Social media users take a second look, making sure those were actually teachers

People absolutely loved the idea. Seeing teachers do their part in making school an enjoyable experience is inspiring. However, people could not believe that some of these are teachers, lol, they look like students.

Read some of the funny comments:

@BadKarma said:

“Most teachers look younger than the students ”

@Some Random Guy said:

“Is it just me or some of them don't look like teachers ”

@Christelle♥️ asked:

“Where was all this fun when we were in high school mara??? ”

@God's daughter said:

“This built a very strong relationship between school children and their teachers ”

