While most young couples cannot wait to live together and share a room, these two had different plans. Sharing their sleeping arrangements on TikTok sent the couple viral with over 2.7m views.

The youth of today are making their own rules. They don’t care what society thinks and are more motivated when the world is against them. This couple had no shame in sharing that they had two separate rooms.

TikTok user @carsynvsoto shared a clip showing that she and her boyfriend have separate rooms. The young couple lives together but prefers to have two different spaces where they can each reflect their individuality.

Her room is a stunning oasis of calm and his room is fit for late-night gaming. It’s all about balance.

“At least he keeps his room clean most of the time #boyfriend #roomtour #bedroom #neutralcolors #bedroomdecorideas”

Social media users share their views on the separate room sitch

Surprisingly, the majority of people love the idea and feel that it needs to become the norm. Some felt it will cause a wedge between the two over time, however, they get the reason behind it.

Take a look at the views of some:

@heck_fan said:

“My bf has ADHD and I'm NT. We have separate bedrooms so he can create as many piles of organized chaos as he wants without driving me crazy lol”

@Girl With A Laptop said:

“Having separate rooms doesn’t invalidate the relationship!”

@Lexie :) said:

“Tbh this is great. Sleepovers in each other’s room but still getting your own space!”

@if u know me irl, no u don’t said:

“And they were roommates!!”

@Emily Martinez said:

“We gotta normalize having a room each love that idea!!”

