TikTokers Allie and Sam are expecting twins and they shared the amazing story of how they managed this blessing

Allie and Sam are both women and chose to put the one’s eggs in the other's womb to make babies that are both theirs

Loyal fans were blown away by the inspiring and incredible story and showered the moms-to-be with love

Gone are the days when only a man and woman can make a baby. Two women decided they were ready to start a family and were overcome with emotion when they found out that they are expecting twins who are both biological of theirs.

TikTok @allieandsam are two women who are expecting twins together and shared their story. Image: TikTok / @allieandsam

The LGBTQ+ community is growing and pride in individuality and choice of who to love is becoming more and more transparent. Just like these ladies, many are starting beautiful families of their own thanks to science.

TikTok account @allieandsam is owned by two inspiring and beautiful women named Allie and Sam. They are in a happy and committed relationship and are about to become moms.

Sharing their incredible story in a clip on TikTok the two explained how they put one of their eggs in the womb of the other and made babies that are now both of theirs biologically. What an amazing blessing!

Loyal fans shower the moms-to-be with love and support

While this unconventional method is definitely not supported by everyone, many took to the comment section to show their love and support for this beautiful couple and their twins. Babies are a blessing no matter how they come into the world and good parents are not based on gender.

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

@Flowerpotsandbooks said:

“Aww, congratulations! It’s wonderful!”

@Gabi shared:

“My wife and I are starting this October! So excited!!”

@Kayla Noelle said:

“I feel like I was just seeing your proposal videos yesterday! So excited for you two!! ”

@Ania said:

“Awwwww”

