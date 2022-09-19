A lady got people talking on social media when she made a statement which claims that men are incapable of learning to love

Sis believes that men either love you right from the start or they never will, and nothing is changing her mind

A lot of women felt the same, but many men stepped forward to share their views and try to change their minds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Since the beginning of time, women have had to learn to love due to arranged marriages and choosing partners that are good for their situations rather than for them. One woman believes that men can’t do the same, and people had words.

Twitter user @AudnyApeiron does not have a lot of confidence in men when it comes to love. Image: Twitter / @AudnyApeiron

Source: Twitter

Women, for the most part, love differently from men. We are all wired differently, but when it comes to a broad generalization, men definitely find it harder to learn to love someone than women do.

Twitter user @AudnyApeiron took to her timeline to share her feelings on men and love. Sis feels that men “either love you straight away or never do.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of social media weigh in on the heavy statement

While some women were right there with her, a lot of men came forward to rule this one out. A few ladies backed the men up, claiming that love is different for everyone and you can’t make a blanket statement because one size does not fit all.

Take a look at some of the views:

@beespeakz said:

“Women absolutely know nothing about men but never refrain from airing their wrong opinions

“Men are literally human beings as well in case you missed it and have the ability to develop and nurture emotions over time and love is not an exception.”

@luxchels said:

“Men never learn to love women overtime. It just doesn’t happen.”

@CoachYoung21 said:

“Once a man gets past the physical attraction of a woman, they begin the process of trying to gathering a true understanding of who she is, because his feeling towards her begin to change. Men have been desensitized as boys not to express their emotions, which is a barrier to love.”

@venushotenada said:

“I get what you’re saying. No man plans on falling in love. They’re not like women they don’t think with their emotions like we do. Men falling in love is actually an accident. It always just suddenly hit them and they didn’t see it coming…it’s just the way they’re wired♀️”

@Nightwing55251 said:

“The type of men who love right away are the ones who have a hard time attracting women, so when a woman gives them attention. They latch on to her immediately.

“The rest of us need time to build love.”

@Nolitha_ said:

Man compares umjolo to renting an apartment, Mzansi shares their views: “Nothing is guaranteed there”

In related news, Briefly News reported that an opinionated man caused quite a stir on the socials after a video of him talking about umjolo was shared online.

The footage was posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a grown man speaking to an unseen woman about the complex dynamics of dating.

He advises a person ought to view umjolo –or dating- the same as renting an apartment. The woman responds by asking:

“Just as you would rent someone’s house? There are certain things that you cannot do or change?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News