A University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer bagged his PhD, and many people showered him with praise online

Dr Vusi Msiza, a lecturer within UKZN’s School of Education, made it on the UKZN official page for his achievement

Many people let Dr Vusi Msiza know that he is a true inspiration and deserves this win more than anyone

It is a huge achievement to receive a PhD in any field. A University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer graduated with his PhD in Education and was celebrated by many on social media.

Dr Vusi Msiza, a lecturer within UKZN's School of Education

Source: Getty Images

The field of education is of utmost importance as it shapes the mind of future generations. Male teachers are still a minority, so research is needed.

UKZN took to their official Facebook page to celebrate Dr Vusi Msiza, a UKZN’s School of Education lecturer. He conducted research on how men who are teaching in the foundation phase construct and perform care.

A huge congratulation to him!

Fellow UKZN staff, students and many others shower the lecturer with praise

The comments show that Dr Vusi Msiza is a well-respected lecturer who has greatly impacted many lives. People celebrated his achievement in the comments.

Take a look:

Dudu Sibiya said:

“Congratulations Dr Msiza. I will always be grateful for having met you at UKZN. You were helpful in my journey and was always willing to assist. May God bless you and shower you with more than what you pray for ”

Noksie Kunene said:

“Congratulations and your topic is very interesting. Would really like to read this work.”

Motaung Ungenzele Ontiretse said:

“The best foundation phase lecturer congratulations Dr Msiza.”

Prabitha Singh said:

“Congrats to all of you Dr Msiza... I still have your Hon Research Report on my laptop and use it as an example.”

Njabulo Thabethe Hlophe said:

“Interesting topic sir. Congratulations!”

