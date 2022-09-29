An annoyed man threw his phone into his bath water because his partner didn't believe his whereabouts

The clip highlights how frustrating trust issues can be in a relationship but does so in a humourous manner

Peeps loved the energy of the grumpy gent, with many stating that they resonated with how he felt in the video

An annoyed man minding his own business taking a bath got a call from his partner and told her about his whereabouts, which the woman didn't believe, resulting in him throwing his phone into his bath water.

An irritated man threw his phone into his bath water after his bae didn't believe in his whereabouts. Images: Thobelani Ngubane/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Thobelani Ngubane shared the side-splitting clip on TikTok, where the video quickly went viral amongst Mzansi peeps who found the man's energy utterly relatable.

The clip begins with the man casually washing his feet when he suddenly gets a phone call. He then picks up the phone and gets asked where he is by his partner. She then says she doesn't believe him after he says so several times and throws his phone into the water.

The clip highlights how trust issues in a relationship can be frustrating for some but does so in a humorously understandable way. Peeps across Mzansi had a lot to say about the clip, with some wishing to have the same attitude as the man. See the responses below:

banelesidneyshez said:

"Mood for the rest of the year "

ZINZI J NZIMANDE commented:

"The way he continues with amanzi with the phone inside "

tshiamomercy mentioned:

"No people have anger issues "

zamambo mkhize660 shared:

"My temper is like that too "

Phumlar_Cele posted:

"My level of tolerance is sky high this year "

pocky3691 said:

"He's probably going through a lot "

yolanda. commented:

"I love this video so much "

zethuh mentioned:

"The danger is in that ringtone "

