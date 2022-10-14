A curious woman on Twitter wanted to know what irresistible qualities encourage men to approach women

The men online were not shy to reveal what they found irresistible in women they had to take the plunge

Some of the answers were very shallow, and some women felt like they didn't meet the men's standards

Mmabatho asked the men of South Africa what they find attractive in women upon first meeting. Her simple question had hoards of men answering in her comments section to give her an inkling into the male psyche.

The ladies were standing by to see how the other gender would reply, and the gents didn't disappoint.

The answers varied from physical beauty to a woman's demeanour, and some men mentioned that they only ever like a woman if she can hold a decent conversation.

But mostly, the gents agreed that beauty is the main quality that they are first attracted to, and personality comes second.

Check out the woman's post below that got a lot of interaction:

Read a few comments from the Twitter thread below:

@Sputin__ stated:

"I look after I walk past her, then I make life-changing decisions."

@Ohtes_Peace shared:

"Maybe I am weird, but I love beautiful feet and toes."

@junomj23 mentioned:

"I don't go for looks or her body. If I can talk to her, the most important thing it's her personality."

@luthando1016 wrote:

"Judging by these comments, men are so judgemental."

@DanielM_mallela added:

"Have to be clean, smell good, and have a kind and loving face."

@Nqaba8953 tweeted:

"Small shoe size, doesn't laugh out loud, confident body posture, no pumps, and no stubborn weave."

@NoMmabatho wrote:

"I don't look for anything. I ask if she has a degree and if she doesn't, I walk past and I never look back."

