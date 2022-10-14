A lady shared pictures of her humbling pregnancy experience which inspired peeps to talk her up and share similar stories

Going through one is a very transformative process, resulting in changing body features and, in the woman's case, facial

Netizens offered their two cents on the video with positive words of affirmation for the expecting mom

A lady shared pics of her humbling pregnancy experience, inspiring netizens, mostly women, to share how their bodies changed and talk her up.

A woman shared pics of her humbling pregnancy, which motivated others to do the same. Images: maternitypage/ Instagram

The snaps were all compiled within one slideshow-like video showing the before and after pics of the lady's pregnancy. They were shared by the maternitypage page in an Instagram post that many women could relate to.

The whole process is very transformative for a woman. As you can see in the pictures above, the noticeable difference is with regard to her skin.

The page also highlights women's different experiences when pregnant, highlighting different moments with relatable TikToks and funny memes.

Netizens across the gram were eager to share their thoughts on the woman's picture, with very kind words being shared. See the responses below:

houseofdija_ said:

"After 2nd trimester anything you see, just take it I stopped posting pictures when I got to 3rd trimester cause the lady in the picture wasn’t me at all Let me save this sound sha."

jojow___ mentioned:

"I have a pic like this. I will never post it on social media because, regardless, nobody will recognize it is me "

sandynicole05 commented:

" Beautiful on both, but I understand."

issa_queen_beee shared:

"It’s called mask of pregnancy it’s caused by progesterone it will fade ‍♀️"

sofievammen17 posted:

"You look beautiful! Before and after! I know it can be hard to recognize yourself after pregnancy but trust me, you are just as beautiful, if not more, now that you're a mother❤️ you have wonderful eyes and a beautiful smile ❣️"

vv.lovebug.vv said:

"The day I gave birth... them pictures... Chiiilllle. I dont know that woman...I LOOKED ROUGH. Unrecognizable!! After a month I went back to normal. Lol."

hmeleek mentioned:

"Post pregnancy, I dont recognise myself... Dont take many pics..."

ansisterslove commented:

"It’s crazy because you’re still beautiful."

