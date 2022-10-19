A man discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him and took away the shoes and wig gifted her

The couple were playing a game of switching phones for 60 seconds for a popular show on YouTube

SA netizens were left shocked by how the guy reacted and added their opinions in the comments section

A man found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and decided to his gifts back. Image: @ Ms_Logical/Twitter

A couple appeared on YouTube on Joseph Dary's show to prove their relationship's strength by switching phones for 60 seconds. During that time, they can check if their partners are cheating by going through the messages on different apps.

This guy in the trending video discovered that his girl was not only cheating, but she was a prostitute and had been selling her body throughout their relationship for almost a year.

Devastated by the shocking discovery, he took away the shoes and wig he got for her right in the middle of the street.

He called her useless because she didn't even have matric and told her he had other women who are already satisfying his needs.

SA people online discussed the morality of taking back gifts given during a relationship.

Watch the couple tussling below:

@OppGoblinTV mentioned:

"The girl admitted to being a prostitute on Redvelvet and he found messages on her phone after they'd been dating for like 8 months."

@Samgp20 asked:

"Why are you not helping, you only care to take videos."

@9944PROF said:

"He is not fighting the lady mos? He is just taking his belongings after he went through her phone. She is a cheater."

@Mpumiln posted:

"Are they for real or are they acting?"

@bhutiwakhona added:

"If you bought “things” for her and gave them to her, they are no longer yours but hers. Using brute force to take those things back from her is robbery, and you can be prosecuted and jailed for the crime. Stop getting into uMjolo with your feelings."

@Ledonga_ shared:

"They must be acting. I would grab him by his nuts."

@BaloyiEdwine added:

"I once repossessed my iPhone 11 and it’s a nice feeling by the way."

