One woman took to social media to discuss the fact that people do not consider the lives that were lost for the food that they eat

Twitter user @Didintle_H shared a post of chicken hearts, highlighting how many chickens it took to make this single meal

Some people had never looked at it like that before, while others had zero chill when making heart jokes

Chicken hearts are a dinner staple in Mzansi. However, one woman wanted peeps to think about how many poor chickens died to give you that plate filled with tiny hearts.

Twitter user @Didintle_H cannot believe that someone would eat an entire plate of chicken hearts without considering how many animals died. Image: Twitter / @Didintle_H

Source: Twitter

Often as humans, we forget to consider what went into putting the food that we have on our plates. With vegetarianism and veganism on the rise, this level of consciousness is definitely becoming clearer.

Twitter user @Didintle_H shared a post about chicken hearts, wondering if the person eating it thought about how many chickens had to die to make that one plate of food.

“Does it not bother you gore so many chickens died for your meal?”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts

Some people were totally shook as they never considered that before, while others laughed at the post and responded with jokes.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mimo_mokgosi said:

“He is heartless ”

@UnclePPodcast said:

“Yoh, I have never wondered, why u going to do us like this ”

@sibutrader said:

“Leave him be to enjoy his hearty meal.”

@luyanda_dmn said:

“I didn’t need to see this tweethow am I meant to enjoy chicken hearts now that I’ve seen it from this perspective ”

@BNgcobondwana said:

“Nothing bothers humans anymore, I mean, we still use iPhones after finding out that they used child laborers for the longest time and the conditions these kids were mining colbat in were heinous ♀️”

Hungry Lion throws shade at Nando’s, fast food chicken restaurants have a twar, Vodacom fans the competition

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nando's is well known for its hilarious PR team. Hungry Lion got sassy with Nando's Twitter account when they threw shade at the grilled chicken franchise's trendy tweet.

Many netizens were in stitches when Hungry Lion dissed Nando's signature menu item. The grilled chicken company Nandos was taking part in the Twitter trend where netizens reimagine what emojis mean.

Hungry Lion did not find Nando's tweet participating in the trend funny. Hungry Lion said their joke was as dry as their bread rolls.

Source: Briefly News