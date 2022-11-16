A policeman was having the time of his life while maintaining the traffic on a South African national road

In a clip shared on Tik Tok, an officer put on a performance while executing some seriously lit dance moves

Netizens were thoroughly impressed by the skills he showed off, especially because he did it to a song from Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance

As one local policeman demonstrated, there is never a dull moment in the country. In an entertaining display, a traffic cop told cars which way to go by performing Beyoncé's Pure/ Honey.

A policeman danced to Beyoncé while on duty directing traffic. Image: Tiktok/@athenkosimali

Netizens were thoroughly entertained by the police officer. He showed his skill at the job and on the dance floor.

South African policeman and gets down while directing traffic

In a video posted by @athenkosimali, a traffic cop did the most to Beyoncé's honey. He flawlessly executed his duty while entertaining motorists. The video of the cheerful cop had many in stitches.

Netizens complimented his moves and praised him for his dedication. Some online recognised that the policeman was voguing. According to Elle, Vogue is a type of dance that focuses on hand movements.

Simphiwe Mantshongo commented:

"Category is...V O G U E."

James bond commented:

"Protect and serve."

njabs_msft commented:

OBSESSED."

TheeSkyeSehahabane commented:

"Iconic."

thecashstallion commented:

"Protecting while slaying."

Jay_Mass commented:

"He ate and left no crumbs."

Thandi commented:

"Traffic realness."

Faith Davids commented:

"Every single day this man makes my day."

David Chris Masamba commented:

"Only in South Africa."

