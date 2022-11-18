A Mzansi woman from Durban, living in Pretoria, does not know why people keep speaking Afrikaans to her

Twitter user Sandra Boyce took to the socials to share her frustrations, claiming she looks “Afrikaanable”

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at old Sandra, letting her know that she does look like she praats die taal

If you are from Durban, then you know Afrikaans isn’t a language you hear too often. So, when aa Durbanite moved to Pretoria and was constantly spoken to in Afrikaans, she did not know what was going on.

This beautiful woman can sopeak Zulu and Xhosa, but you can miss her on the Afrikaans front. Image: Twitter / Sandra Boyce

Source: Twitter

While Afrikaans was predominantly spoken by white people, that does not mean every white person, or descendant of, can praat die taal.

Twitter user Sandra Boyce shared that in Pretoria she is contantly being spoken to in Afrikaans, however, she can’t speak the language. Coming from Durban, she learnt Zulu and Xhosa, not Afrikaans.

The good sis thinks it must be her “Afrikaanable” look that has people assuming she can speak the language, lol.

“Pretoria, they automatically assume I speak Afrikaans. I know I look Afrikaanable but I don’t. I speak Xhosa and Zulu but my home language is English, Durban born. At the police station the officer started praating Afrikaans, I was so confused. My daily struggle #CharlizeTheron”

Mzansi drop jokes about the dying Afrikaans language

With Charlize Theron having called Afrikaans a “dying language” the people of Mzansi found it fitting to bring her comments into the mix. People had a good lag in the comment section.

Take a look:

@KagisoMokaleng said:

“You have that porche afrikaans look, bo 'ondentlik' 'ontwaarbaar' ”

@__fulu said:

“They thought you are one of the 44 people Theron spoke about ”

@HloCofu said:

“The easiest way out is to greet or just respond in Xhosa or Zulu. A smile always follows upon realization ukuba uyathetha.”

@jeannyzone1 said:

“I guess the language chose you, just speak it already”

@madihlaba said:

“you look like someone who praat though ...don't blame them”

@StevevB8 said:

“You need to learn to praat Afrikaans. Imagine staying in Durban and not being able to speak English.”

Charlize Theron rocks Mzansi, ‘The Italian Job’ actress says Afrikaans is a dying language

In related news, Briefly News reported that Charlize Theron is topping the trends list after her remarks about her home language. The Hollywood superstar claimed only about 44 people still speak Afrikaans in Mzansi.

Slamming the language, The Devil's Advocate star reportedly said Afrikaans is "a dying language". News24 reports that Charlize Theron said she only learned to speak English fluently when she moved to the US a while back.

The Italian Job actress also reportedly said Afrikaans is not a very helpful language when she opened up about her Afrikaans heritage.

