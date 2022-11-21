A TikTok content creator shared a story that went viral with over 200 000 views on the short-form video platform

The story caught netizens' attention as many were horrified by the details of how a subscriber to her Youtube channel tried to borrow her wig

Netizens shared their opinions over the story, with many in disbelief over her experience with the angry fan

An influencer did a storytime that caused quite a buzz. A woman was asked to help with her wig, and the results did not work out in her favour.

An influencer went on the internet to talk about how one of her followers begged her for a wig and then insulted her for saying no. Image: sbusiephoswa

Source: Instagram

The woman's bizarre experience got many reactions as people discussed the tale. The drama story got over 30 000 likes on Tiktok.

Woman shares crazy TikTok storytime

An influencer @sbusiephoswa was flooded with comments after she told an insane story. In the clip, she explained how one of her subscribers asked her for a frontal wig. When the influencer tried to sell her one, it caused her fan to lash out and call her Illuminati. Watch the full story below:

Many people were astonished by the story as the word Illuminati is loaded. The term refers to the conspiracy theory that there are celebs who traded their souls to be rich and famous. People could not believe someone had the audacity to ask for a free wig. Peeps also had jokes over how demanding the woman was who claimed to be a promoter.

Zukisa commented:

"Bafethu senicela amaFrontal komaDM mahhala pho?[Guys, we are now asking for frontals in the DMs]"

Mbali Mhlongo commented:

"Kanti akaholi kwaPromoter?[Does she not earn as a promoter]?"

lootlv commented:

"Yoooo, some people yin ukwamukela kodwa[Why won't people accept a no.]"

Slindokuhlen commented:

"Abalinde abantu nalena yamafrantali izodlula bakith kanti eyan ipreja engaka so bekangafuni uthi No wee."

Londeka scehbi commented:

"Ayi bandla"

Swazi Dlamini commented:

"Aiboooo abantu abasile ngeke.[People are really spoilt]"

Superstar commented:

"LOL ey waze wangiqeda. [You finished me]"

Portia Mazibuko238 commented:

"Ngzobe ngiluke amagoda uDecember wonke, anginamali yeFrontal (Np)... kodwa le pressure ye Frontal iqhamukaphi?[I will have braids all December ,"[ I do not have money for a frontal. But where does the pressure to have a frontal come from?]"

user7218027089492 commented:

"Bazifundisa kabi abanye occ laphandle."

Source: Briefly News