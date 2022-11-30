A picture of a woman relieving herself in public had many people upset until they saw the sign next to the trash can

People reacted to the picture of the lady who used a public dustbin as a toilet, but people soon saw the humour

Many people had jokes about the woman's display, with many giving her the benefit of the doubt

People react to a photo of a woman going to the toilet in a public dustbin. Online users tied to figure out why she thought it was okay when they noticed the sign.

One woman used a dustbin as a toilet, and online users could not stop laughing. Image: Getty Images/ JGI/Jamie Grill/Grace cary

Source: Getty Images

People were thoroughly amused when they realised that the sign made her think it was a toilet. Online users wrote countless comments making fun of the situation.

SA lady uses bin as toilet in public

A photo shared by @thuso_thelejane shows a woman using a dustbin next to the parking for disabled people sign. People assumed the woman read the sign to mean that she could use it as a toilet.

People cracked jokes at her expense as people often love to shame weird public spectacles. Others were more concerned that someone would have to clean the bin she used.

@dustyhumor commented:

"Oh so when you guys pee against the wall it's fine."

@BenhardSindimba commented:

"This was probably one serious nature call."

@simphiwekhoza14 commented:

"To think that someone else not her will have to empty that Dustin."

@makwelasm commented:

"I understand her , you ask for a toilet and they refuse or say there's no public toilet what do you do. "

@Umenzi_Khumalo commented:

"The best that olova can do is to build a circle and protect imama."

@Bibo_George commented:

"Putting the sign literally permits her. She’s doing exactly what’s on that sign."

@MFD_13 commented:

"I don't blame her though, beats the other outcome ."

@Chris_Tinashe commented:

"And it’s someone’s job to clean that bin. No."

@elton_newton commented:

"She's doing the wheelchair sign."

@MolapoLeft commented:

"All hail the Queen, she's here to lead us into the promised land."

