South Africans discussed toxic exes on Twitter and shared some harrowing stories they had in relationships

People kept coming through with the stories and shared the interesting experiences they had with former lovers

The post proved just how challenging romance can be as people mentioned everything from cheating to dealing with selfish behaviour

Most people have had emotionally taxing relationships, and South Africans gathered to discuss some of them. Netizens shared their most interesting stories about experiences they've had with exes.

People got candid and told shocking experiences they've had in relationships. Many netizens took it as an opportunity to vent

South African tweeps discuss toxic exes and what they did

In a tweet posted by @MichShoxen, the Twitter user asked people to tell stories about their toxic exes. People did not hold back in the comment section.

Mzansi peeps often have interesting discussions on Twitter. Peep shared their stories ranging from being cheated on to having partners who sounded like they did not care.

@MalumSid commented:

"She was cheating and started crying when i Confront her about it."

@mlu_mbovu commented:

"Ucelana imali.[Asking for money]"

@Puseletso__M commented:

"He didn't take accountability for anything, it didn't matter if you caught him red handed or not he'd deny all the way."

@Motherboarddoc1 commented:

"When she started laughing at babies crying kare this one o tlhoka Weskoppies."

@Matema_ commented:

"When he lied about his mom and brother being involved in a car accident just so that I should not break up with him."

@mashungza commented:

"When he broke up with me but also wanted to stay the night at my place."

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"Drama every two days."

@MogaleMo07 commented:

"When she always fumbles and telling me that I have to love her with her flaws."

@Kat715666 commented:

"Said their pics were photoshopped."

@msizionguye commented:

"Narcissist and the abuse was terrible (physically)."

@SebolaishiMmola commented:

"Wouldn’t acknowledge his mistakes, it was always my fault. 'I cheated because heh heh wa nkwatisha' lol."

