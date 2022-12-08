A divorce court demanded that a woman should fork out R1.2m as a settlement for her separation from her husband

The disgruntled lady got married in community of property with the man and claimed he financially abused her

The court ordered her to pay the money she had from her pension, even though she claims he didn't share his with her

A lady experienced quite a turn of events when she was ordered by the courts to pay R1.2m in a settlement with her divorced husband.

The woman was ordered to pay half her pension despite receiving R3 000 of his. Image: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

According to IOL, the former married couple had no children when tying the knot, but the man did bring kids into the marriage. The lady then stated that the man left her to raise the kids mostly alone. The man then divorced her once they had finished their schooling.

Once the husband went through with the divorce proceedings after sixteen years of being together, he demanded a few things, including the division of their joint estate and half of her pension fund, which the woman refused.

She also stated that she received very little of the pension he received when he retired. The upset lady also stated that the husband only married her because he wanted her to be her "cash cow" and for her to take care of the children.

The man then countered by saying that he retired due to his failing health. The court also found out that R400 000 from his pension fund was used to pay off any remaining joint debts they had between each other.

The courts weren't buying why she wanted to avoid payment and demanded that the pair pay for their own costs.

