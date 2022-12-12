Duduzile Zuma showed that she is a real daddy's little girl with one of her latest social media posts

Jacob Zuma spent some quality time with his beloved daughter and she was happy to share the pictures of their meeting on Twitter

People shared their reactions and some had jokes about how excited Duduzile looked to spend time with her politician father

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Duduzile Zuma is never shy to show her dad some love. Jacob Zuma's daughter was beaming ear-to-ear during lunch with her dad.

Duduzile Zuma caused a stir on Twitter after sharing pictures of herself having lunch with her father Jacob Zuma. Image: DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

People gave their opinion about Duduzile and Jacob Zuma's father-daughter relationship. Duduzile was subject to many peeps' jokes about her excitement.

Duduzile Zuma spends time with father Jacob Zuma

gave the nation a sneak peek into what spending time with her dad looks like. She shared a picture of herself next to her dad as they were both in ANC shirts. They enjoyed a lunch of chicken, ribs, pastries and coke as refreshments. Dudu looked ecstatic next to a grinning Jacob Zuma. She captioned the sweet pic:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Another father and daughter lunch date❤️"

People could not stop cracking jokes as they commented on the post. Some said she looked desperate for her dad's attention but many people defended her saying she simply admired her dad.

@KalahariScripts commented:

"Haters can say all they like, it’s your die hard love for your father for me. It’s humbling."

@Mqadi99 commented:

"Seems like the girl has no life except being a praise-singer for his father."

@Evode7 commented:

"I wonder if this girl has a job or personal life outside of her dad."

@WhoGonnaCheck6 commentd:

"You behave like a fan..its so weird."

@Jeff_hound commented:

"There are people in the quotes and replies bothered that a child embraces their father every chance she gets."

@Amu_J commented:

"It’s starting to look like you’re auditioning to be his daughter and you want our endorsement that much."

@kg_lenyora commented:

"It's like she thinks people envy her for him being her father or that there's national interest in the ins and outs of her family. Delusions."

@Nompumelelo_Th commented:

"Bathi she acts like a groupie."

SA drags Duduzile Zuma for trolling Ramaphosa with edited pic of him as convict

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzile Zuma did not hold back when it came to adding to the outrage about Cyril Ramaphosa. The president is in a bout of controversy following accusations that he had unauthorised money on his game farm Phala Phala.

Jacob Zuma's daughter added to the scathing opinions people shared. Online users had surprising reactions with many not participating in the slander and turning on her instead.

Duduzile Zuma took to Twitter to share her disapproval of Cyril Ramaphosa after being accused of corruption. She said a picture of Cyril photoshopped with tattoos and standing for a mugshot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News