A young down and out lady, Chukwujike Abigail, said she is tired of living in a shabby mud house with her family

The lady revealed that her family has been wallowing in the same horrible situation for over 25 years as they had to pad their roof against the heat

Abigail, who said she studied public administration, asked peeps to help with a job so she can change her family's situation

A young Nigerian lady, Chukwujike Abigail, is begging the public to come to her rescue.

In a video sent to Legit.ng, she revealed that despite being a graduate, she is wallowing in abject poverty with her family as they have barely enough to survive.

The lady said her family's mud house leaks during rain. Photo source: Chukwujike Abigail

Living in mud house for over 25 years

In the clip, Abigail filmed the mud house she is staying with her family. She said that they had to pad their roof with some materials to prevent heat. The young lady hoped she is well off someday to build her family a block house.

She said:

"I have lived in this mud house with my parents and siblings for over 25 years now and it is no longer funny.... This is the upside where he had to use carpet as PVC..."

Speaking and walking around the house, the lady also showed where her family cooks. The place looked rough as they only relied on firewood. Their bathroom is a makeshift structure portioned out of the house.

The lady added that she is in serious need of a job. She narrated that whenever rain falls, they all have to stand until it stops. In her words:

"I studied public administration, help with a job. Let me build a house for my family. I am tired of this situation. I am tired of living like this."

