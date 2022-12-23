South African businessman Collen Mashawana blessed three families who were left homeless in the KZN floods with a roof over their heads once again.

South African businessman Collen Mashawana gave three flood victim families a home before Christmas. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

The KZN floods wrecked the province, leaving many homeless and others facing great damage to their properties and belongings.

Being the caring and selfless man that he is, Mashawana and his team committed to helping three families have homes before Christmas. In just five weeks they were able to follow through on their promises.

Each home was built beautifully to the individual family’s needs. Going the extra mile, the homes were furnished and ready to be lived in.

Collen shared four posts on his Facebook page showing the handover of these homes. An emotional moment for them all, but what an incredible Christmas miracle!

Take a look at these special home handovers thanks to Mr Mashawana:

Mzansi citizens thank Collen and his team:

Retshwanetse Wa Thato said:

“Keep on doing the good job. We thank God for your life bringing hope to our families ”

Gugu Precious Nkosi said:

“May God continue to bless you ”

Mmatsheko Makgetla said:

“May the Organization continue to provide for the needy and to restore the dignity of our communities at large #THECMF ”

Refiloe Mametse said:

“It's going to be a merry Christmas for this family thanks to you Ntate Mashawana”

Collen Mashawana to build house before Christmas for who gogo lost leg after house collapsed due to KZN floods

In related news, Briefly News reported that kind businessman and philanthropist Collen Mashawana has partnered with various stakeholders to help Gogo Nontlatla Ndlovu from KwaMakhutha in Durban after tragically losing her home and leg due to the heavy rains and floods earlier this year.

Gogo Ndlovu’s leg was amputated after her house collapsed during the heavy downpour. According to the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF), she lived with her grandchildren, who are now squatting with neighbours and renting at various places in the neighbourhood.

The CMF, through its KZN Rebuild Program, committed to building the family a new house in the next few weeks. The house will be handed over before Christmas. A wheelchair was also donated by the Wheelchair Doctor, which will assist Gogo to manoeuvre easier.

