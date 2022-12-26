A video of a belly dancer performing a sensual dance for a man at a restaurant has been circulating online

The footage proceeds to show the bae seated across from the man as he enjoys the dance unaware of her annoyance

Netizens suggested the bae consider dancing in such a manner for her man to avoid his lurking eye

One man likely got himself into a sticky situation after being fascinated by a female dancer during a night out with his partner.

One woman was quite annoyed by how mesmerised her man was by a belly dancer on their date.

Source: Getty Images

A funny video posted by @LockerRoomLOL shows the entertained man clapping his hands joyfully as a belly dancer performs for him at his table at a restaurant.

The man’s bae, sitting right across him, can be seen looking furious as she gives her unaware hubby a nasty look throughout the sensual performance.

“SOMEONE IS IN BIG TROUBLE!” the tweet was humorously captioned.

Amused netizens responded with witty and funny reactions to the clip, with some peeps advising the woman to also consider dancing for her man to avoid such situations.

@MisterSecretSex commented:

“Her reaction is irrational. Why should she be upset that he's enjoying what she's not willing to do in the first place?”

@JSNTTJ replied:

“Now now, you men can't begin to understand, Bless your hearts.”

@Srikanth_2109 wrote:

“I can't understand why would u go to such parties with your gf .”

@monray_basson responded:

“She's not doing such stuff at home anymore that's why Bru is clapping.”

@LovelyDescent asked:

“Why go to these places if you get easily jealous?”

@goaway_bye_ commented:

“How about wives should become their husbands' dancers! .”

@MidnightMidLife wrote:

“Brother, do not eat drink or sit anywhere. This woman tells you or gives you.”

@charles39513618 said:

“He's just going with the flow is all!”

Woman has Mzansi in tears after sharing cheesy pick up line a man sent her in the DMs

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman had netizens with bellyaches from laughter after sharing a cheesy pick-up line a man used on her to try to get her number.

In a Twitter post, Lesedi (@lesedi_rx) shared that she had received a pick-up line that left her defeated before attaching a screenshot of the message she received.

The man had slid into her DMs and asked her: "Do you know what rhymes with cucumber? Your number."

