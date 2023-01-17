A mother and daughter participated in a TikTok trend where they each had a turn to dance and they were a hit

Online users were in for a pleasant surprise when they noticed that the mom in the video was expecting a baby

People were happy to react to the video and couldn't help but shower the mum and daughter with compliments

A cute mum and daughter got attention on TikTok for dancing. They took part in a challenge as millions of others were doing the same.

A gorgeous mother and daughter went viral as they joined in on a TikTok dance challenge. Image: TikTok/@v3nu_.

Source: UGC

The sound on the video platform shows parents and even couples doing the dance. This mom and daughter were some of the best on the platform.

Mum and daughter go viral on TikTok for dance

A mum and daughter left people stunned with their undeniable beauty. The pair took part in the challenge and got over 900 000 views on TikTok.

Thousands of people praised the mother and daughter's beauty. Watch the full video:

South Africans in love with mother and daughter after viral TikTok

People complimented the mum on her pregnancy glow. Mzansi loves to see loving mom-and-daughter relationships. Peeps raved about how cute the mom's execution was. Many also said that it took them a while to realise that the mum was pregnant.

A M B E R commented:

"How I ain’t notice that she has a baby bump?"

NitaG_2010 commented:

"I didn’t notice the baby bump until she turned."

Z commented:

"Her beauty is why we didn’t notice the bump at first."

queen commented:

"Yes mama."

Mimi commented:

"Your mom is so pretty."

Christin commented:

"That bump appears out of nowhere lol."

Jaleesa commented:

"The way she was waiting for her turn."

Babiicakkess commented:

"She was looking at you like, don’t do to much' all moms do that I swear like don’t get mad at me, uyouthe one that said shake what ya momma gave ya."

1missyoashh commented:

"She ate that."

sexypicklejuice331 commented:

"Awwe she so cute."

Evelyn commented:

"She’s like I’m not doing that."

nie commented:

"She's so classy with it."

