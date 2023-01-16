A man went viral after filming his grandmother coming home late and badgering her with questions about why she was out for so long

The video went viral as his grandmother shamelessly admitted what she was doing till the early morning

Online users were thoroughly amused by her replies as she gave him a hilarious sassy attitude

An old lady had the country laughing as she returned home in the morning after a night out. Her grandson was worried and looking for answers.

A man's grandma stayed out and he was worried but she came back and told him exactly what she was out doing. Image: TikTok/villa_styles

Online users could not get enough of the grandma who was honest with her grandson. Many even picked their favourite parts of the video.

Old lady admits she's dating on TikTok

An old woman's grandson was worried when she came back home at 7am. In the TikTok video by @villa_styles, he continues to ask her where she was. The lady kept asking him whether or not he is her husband to emphasise that it is none of his business. After much pestering, the old she finally says:

"Ke tswa banneng [I am coming from visitng men.]"

The man tried to enforce rule that the gran must be at home by sundown, but she simply laughed in his face and walked away.

South Africans react to honest grandma on TikTok

Peeps love to see family videos and the grandma's honesty left people floored. Online users were completely amused by the funny exchange.

marcello commented:

"Nkuku wa jola [Gogo is dating.]"

Ms Mo commented:

"Ke tswa banneng, I SCREAMED!"

Charlotte Ofitlhile commented:

"That laugh at the end is giving 'ong potsa m*s*p* [You are asking me nonsense'.] vibes."

FifiMmuwe commented:

"'Yoh nkoko o dramatic hle."

Sasha Mashapa commented:

"Motlogele she will soon find out."

Matlou Malibe commented:

"Okreyile boyfriend nkoko. [Gogo got a boyfriend.]"

White lady has SA thinking she's a Xhosa gogo after yelling at cop in isiXhosa

Briefly News previously reported that a white woman speaking isiXhosa amazed netizens. People were in awe over her authentic accent as she confronted a cop.

People praised the lady's isiXhosa. Others were curious about what she shouting about.

The white woman went viral in a TikTok posted by @siyabongabond1 when she was talking to a police officer. The video was filmed after she started talking but people were in love with her native speaker-like rhythm while speaking.

