A South African restaurant celebrated the success of one of its employees who wrote the 2022 matric exams

The restaurant chain Pedros posted a picture of the young man who worked hard to get multiple distinctions

Online users were inspired by the story and flooded the comments with sweet messages for the smart gent

An employee at a South African restaurant completed his matric in 2022. The young man passed with flying colours and the restaurant, Pedros, took to social media to celebrate.

A Pedros employee completed matric with flying colours and got a donation towards his studies from the restaurant.Image: PedrosFlameGrilledChicken

Source: Facebook

People were impressed by his results and could not stop raving about his achievement. Many netizens wished the young man well.

Pedros waiter passes matric 2022 with multiple distinctions

A South African eatery that specialises in roasted chicken, , shared how one of its employees, Siyabonga Magwaza, got seven distinctions for the 2022 matric exams. The restaurant was chuffed with the young man and gave him R10 000 for his studies in the future.

South Africans inspired by Pedros astounding employee success

Mzansi is always keen to see young people succeed during the matric result season. Online users congratulated the young man on the Facebook post. Peeps left some encouraging words. Many said that the young man clearly has a bright future ahead.

Hima Jugnarayan commented:

"Absolutely brilliant! Good show of support from Pedros for such an awesome achievement by the young man!"

Fatima Isaacs commented:

"Congratulations to Siyabonga and what a tremendous gesture from Pedros. Well done!"

Lee-anne Naicker Deolall commented:

"This is another reason we should keep supporting Pedros. Well done Siya, best wishes for the future."

Vanessa Pieterse commented:

"Congratulations Siya. The world is your oyster, the sky is your limit. Reach for the stars. Kind gesture ,Pedros Verulam."

Pranitha Berchu commented:

"When you grow humanity you grow your business. Well done to the matriculant. Well done for your generosity."

Itumeleng Mokoena commented:

"A workplace that cares about the future of its employees. Bravo, well done Pedros and congratulations to Thabo with your future endeavors."

Christopher Windvogel commented:

"Congratulations Siya, I know that this year you willl do well once again, by doing your best. Thanks Pedros for the assistance."

