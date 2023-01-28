A woman in Brazil delivered one of the biggest babies recorded in the Amazonian region of the country

The huge newborn was measured and doctors determined him to be the size of a one-year-old child

The lady's story went viral and she was all over the headlines as the world marvelled over how big the baby was

An amazing story of a woman who delivered a huge baby made headlines. The woman's son is one the biggest that was delivered recently.

A huge baby got delivered in Brazil and was in the headlines for being the size of a one-year-old at birth. Image: Getty Images/Kelvin Murray/Yuriko Nakao

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian kid broke a record as the biggest baby born in the area since 2011. The measurements of the baby revealed that he weighed well over 5 kg.

Brazilian baby born dubbed as one of the biggest at birth

A Brazilian baby was born and weighed 7 kg and was 61 cm tall. The story made headlines all around the world as the average size of a newborn is about 48-53 cm in length and 3-3.5kg in weight according to the Sataform Children's Heath organisation

Brazilian mother talks about delivering huge baby

According to Maroelmedia, the mum who delivered the big baby said that she was not expecting it and thought he would wear about 4 kg. She also thanked the hospital that delivered her baby saying that she does not know if she would have survived.

Sardar Zeeshan Farman commented on a Facebook post:

"He has a great future."

Karthik Mvp commented:

"God bless you."

Sabira Esmail commented:

"Oh my god."

Puan Noor A'an commented:

"Big up to the mother I guess."

Teresa Dauag commented:

"Wow. 7kg!"

Source: Briefly News