A woman announced she would be treating herself every month of the year and she started with her January purchase

The lady was happy to share that she got herself Steve Madden sneakers as her first spoil

Online users were impressed by how the lady was practising self-love and many applauded her efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman decided she would be buying something for herself monthly throughout 2023. The Twitter user showed off her latest purchase from Steve Madden.

A lady bought Steve Madden sneakers to spoil herself for the month of January. Image: Twitter/SamkehNgubane_/Instagram/@Samkeh_Ngubane

Source: Twitter

Online users were amazed to see how dedicated the woman was to spoiling herself. The lady's tweet went viral as people praised the woman for sticking to her promise.

Twitter user shows off Steve Madden purchase

A lady on Twitter, , bought herself black Steve Madden sneakers as her first spoil of the year. The sneakers retail at R1 899 on the brand's website and are referred to as the chunky dad sneaker. See the lady's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Online users react to SA woman's January purchase

Mzansi loves to see people win at life and this young lady was met with praise for spoiling herself. Other online users could relate as some ladies showed they have the same sneakers. Many peeps said they were inspired to get the same shoe.

@nthabi_m0 commented:

"My best buy thus far."

@Keshy_Moodley commented:

"These are beautiful."

@GayzaGayiya commented:

"Definitely getting myself these."

@ibeg2differ_ commented:

"These are soooo gorgeous."

@KinGPhendiler commented:

"Sneakers> flowers."

@Jesusette4 commented:

"Definitely doing this from February"

Lady casually drops over R30k cash on latest iPhone, leaves SA in a frenzy

Briefly News previously reported that a lady celebrated buying her iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone cost well over R30 000 and people were amazed, wondering how she could afford it.

The woman's celebratory post chapter caused a buzz, and people marvelled at her pictures. Many could not get over the exorbitant price tag.

Twitter user, @ZamakonkeK, bought the latest version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. She shared her purchase in a post and said she wanted to spoil herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News