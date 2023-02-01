South African students who were in their final year of school in 2022 are out in the real world after their results

One young man on Twitter opened up about his experience after finishing school less than three months ago

Twitter users empathised with the young man complaining about life so far by giving him the truth

A matriculant was not feeling optimistic about life. The gent told people that everything has been downhill after high school.

One young man complained that life is hard after finishing school and many could relate. Image: AyndaMthimkhulu/Getty Images/Roger Sedres

The young guy shared a post that caused a buzz as many people could relate. Netizens did not have much to say that was comforting to hear.

Matriculant complains about the real world on Twitter

One tweep, @AyndaMthimkhulu, fresh from matric, complained that things have worsened since wrapping up his high school journey. He wrote: in a tweet:

"Life after matric is so stressful."

South Africans react to young man’s despair after matric

A pupil's matric results determine their eligibility for university education and other higher learning opportunities. Many online users commented in agreement that reality sets after matric. Young people in their early 20s who have been out of school told the young man that life only gets worse.

@koenaakt commented:

"After matric, the stress goes up another level as each year passes."

@gorgeous_face03 commented:

"I should have stayed in matric."

@_Thato_P commented:

"The fact that it doesn't get better hurts even more, it's about to go down."

@stabanesacpt commented:

"Listen I’m two years into my 20s and life is showing me dust."

@Ndimuhole commented:

"From 23 you shall see how everything goes against you."

@MrStemela commented:

"It's only downhill from here my guy, unfortunately."

@Nella_AF commented:

"Brace yourself. It only gets worse."

