One woman had Mzansi in disbelief over what she managed to buy from Woolworths for R900

TikTok user @sheisndeka shared a video showing her grocery haul filled with healthy foods

Some people backed the good sis up, making it known that Woolies isn’t always more expensive

Woolworths has long carried the stigma of the ‘private school’ grocery store, but people are debunking that on the daily. One woman showed what she got for R900 at Woolies and it was actually impressive.

TikTok user @sheisndeka bought an impressive amount of groceries from Woolworths for R900. Image: TikTok / @sheisndeka

Source: UGC

The price of living is crippling and people are trying to save every cent wherever they can. So, sharing content like this defiantly interests people.

TikTok user @sheisndeka shared a video showing what she managed to buy at Woolworths for R900. As we all know, healthy groceries are costly, however, the good sis seemed to have bought a lot for under R1k.

See what she got:

The people of Mzansi are impressed by the TikTok grocery haul

While most people think Woolies is expensive, this clip definitely switched some. A lot of people were surprised at how much she managed to get.

Read some of the comments:

@iamreamore said:

“Woolworths is only expensive when you live with an entire family ”

@Rebel de Fleur said:

“I keep saying Woolworths is more reasonable than Checkers.”

@Queen B said:

“That's actually a lot for R900. Checkers and Pick 'n Pay has us spending R900 on five items.”

@Ntombizodwa Mona said:

“Apparently Woolworths was surveyed to be cheaper than all major retailers.”

@Leboo Mbulungeni said:

“Can I see the slip? This is hard to believe ”

