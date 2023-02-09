A shameless mother-in-law tried to upstage her son's bride at her wedding and was not subtle about it

The mother of the groom arrived at the ceremony dressed in a white wedding dress similar to the bride's

The TikTok video showing the family posing for the wedding pictures went viral and people were in stitches

The groom's mother wore a wedding dress to her son's wedding. Image: @shehzed_umer/TikTok and Stock Photo/Getty

One woman celebrated her son's wedding like it was her own and dressed the part. When she arrived at the event, she stole the bride's shine in a white gown that looked like a wedding dress.

It seemed the woman getting married, @jazzyhop555, was not a bridezilla and allowed her mother-in-law to enjoy the festivities.

Bride exposes mother-in-law's inappropriate behaviour on TikTok

Although the bride was gracious towards her mother-in-law at the wedding, she exposed her petty stunt on TikTok and the video got over 7.6 million views.

People said the woman should have stopped the wedding because her mother-in-law was disrespecting her and her husband did nothing.

Netizens react to wedding TikTok video with 7.6 million views

@southernfriedblonde said:

"See now this is when I would have had the photographer edit her dress into a different colour in every single photo."

@meaganmv stated:

"When I say absolutely not, I mean you’re leaving."

@shirleyzhab posted:

"She wants to marry her son."

@_amanderp asked:

"You and your husband still let her enjoy the wedding and be in the photos?"

@thatmxannie commented:

"I’d have cancelled the wedding the moment. This dude passively let his mom pretend she was marrying him."

@c_wattenb1128 shared:

"As a boy mom, this literally blows my mind. I would never."

@thebridalstudioutah stated:

"People often ask if we have Bridezillas, I say no but we have Momzillas."

@birthdoula asked:

"You went through with the wedding?"

