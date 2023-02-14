The Bacardi dance craze continues to sweep the nation, and one woman decided to take her turn doing the challenge

One energetic woman joined in on the TiKToKktrend, and people couldn't get enough of her smooth moves

The lady in the video wore her swimsuit and then demonstrated that she could do the dance challenge

South Africans cannot seem to get enough of the Bacardi dance routine. Countless TikTok videos of women doing the entertaining dance have gone viral.

A woman did the Bacardi dance in her bathing suit, and people could not get enough of it. Image: Adene Sanchez/ Photography INC.

Source: Getty Images

Online users could not get enough of the lady who wore her swimsuit to do the challenge. People were in the comments to rate her version of the dance.

Woman's Bacardi dance on TikTok impresses Mzansi

One woman, @edithramz, on TikTok wowed people as she did the Bacardi dance. The lady wore a leopard-print bathing suit and a towel around the waist. People could not get over it, as the video got over 60 000 likes.

Peeps comment on TikTokker's Bacardi dance

South Africans love dance videos, and this woman's version hit the spot. People applauded her for making a demure demonstration of the Bacardi dance.

pumkin_radz commented:

"Me on every vacation."

Miss Bachelorette commented:

"Camera man/woman, it almost ended in a mess. You nailed it sisi, it's the dignity for me."

Rare Melody commented:

"Ya no, I love you."

user2029238978393 commented:

"Those who watched more than eight times gather here. You nailed it."

Nomakhosi Mnanzana commented:

"Self-respect and you nailed it."

atshepo commented:

"The morals woman yho! I'm glad that you used that towel. Keep it up with that self-respect."

