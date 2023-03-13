A video of an intense baby race went viral on TikTok as adults all over the world were keen to see who would win

People were in stitches as they reacted to seeing the babies race each other but in the worst way possible

The video went viral as it showed the confusion that ensued when the infants started racing and got it wrong

A clip of babies went viral on TikTok, and grown-ups were entertained. Viewers laughed at a video showing how invested adults got when babies started racing.

A video of babies in the US racing had the internet in stitches as it was a hot mess. Image: TikTok/ @tiktokbdaht

Online users could not help but laugh at the babies who could not finish the race. Many peeps commented how they felt while watching the video, which needs patience.

Babies in USA race, and it ends in disaster

In a video posted by @tiktokbdaht, babies were racing, and their parents were excited. In the beginning, there was a clear winner, Lyla, until the infant started crawling towards the wrong parents.

The race got even more interesting when Lyla stopped, and all the other babies behind did the same. The video went downhill when one of the babies turned back. Watch the video below to see how much coaxing it took to get one baby to finish the race.

Online users loving chaotic baby race

Netizens love seeing babies get up to different activities. People commented that it was infuriating to see the babies get nowhere. Online peeps were also impressed by the commentator, who gave epic commentary during the race.

PINK4PASSIONS commented:

"This is more entertaining than the Super Bowl."

IAMMISSDEB commented

"The way I was invested in that baby race. Lyla, you gotta crawl all the way home sweetheart!"

MrWalker45 commented

"I was way to invested in this baby race ,too much fun."

felishashryock commented

"Poor Lyla, her family will never let this go. You had one job."

Ericka Danyelle commented:

"This was the best baby race I have ever seen! I was really on edge!"

ofuselessthings commented

"Something's wrong with me. I was so invested in this baby race."

Crypto commented:

"The way they all got desperate and took their phones out as bait."

