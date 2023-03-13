Beautiful Lady Shares Viral Lobola TikTok Video With Her Bae: “Started in the DMs”
- A South African woman shared a TikTok post showing a conversation with her boyfriend and then shared another chat two years later before lobola negotiations
- The video showed the woman excitedly getting ready with her family at home, dressed in beautiful traditional African clothing
- People on social media congratulated the woman and expressed their happiness for her and her fiancé
You should check your DMs often because you never know what gems are hidden. A South African lady shared a TikTok post showing a conversation between her and her bae and then shared another chat two years later before lobola negotiations.
From the DMs to lobola negotiations for beautiful SA woman
@mikamkateko shared a video that showed her excitedly getting ready with her family at home. Dressed in beautiful traditional African clothing and with a beaming smile on her face, it's fair to say that love lives here.
You can watch the video below:
BlaQSunshine said:
"Congratulations love."
@Ticia347 added:
"Congratulations, leadership, as I run straight to the app store to get the FB app."
@Odireleng said:
"A man of his word. Congratulations sis."
@Sel Masel added:
"My God. This is so amazing."
@Karabo Jake Matlala said:
"I thought we're here for joke, kante la jola. May God bless the matrimony."
@Kgošigadi K added:
"Congratulations ngwanamma."
@Shelly said:
"Congratulations sister wa rona. You're looking absolutely amazing. You deserve all the best."
@Moipone said:
"Congratulations, this is beautiful."
White man posts TikTok dating a Zulu woman
In other couple goals news, Briefly News reported on a white man living his best life dating a Zulu woman. In a recent TikTok post, he shows a series of clips of her walking into the room with different plated meals.
@Lindiwe Dodovu commented:
"A Zulu woman who allows you to eat in the bedroom keeper."
Source: Briefly News