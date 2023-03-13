A South African woman shared a TikTok post showing a conversation with her boyfriend and then shared another chat two years later before lobola negotiations

The video showed the woman excitedly getting ready with her family at home, dressed in beautiful traditional African clothing

People on social media congratulated the woman and expressed their happiness for her and her fiancé

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman shared how her relationship started in the DMs, and now they are celebrating lobola negotiations. @mikamkateko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

You should check your DMs often because you never know what gems are hidden. A South African lady shared a TikTok post showing a conversation between her and her bae and then shared another chat two years later before lobola negotiations.

From the DMs to lobola negotiations for beautiful SA woman

@mikamkateko shared a video that showed her excitedly getting ready with her family at home. Dressed in beautiful traditional African clothing and with a beaming smile on her face, it's fair to say that love lives here.

You can watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

BlaQSunshine said:

"Congratulations love."

@Ticia347 added:

"Congratulations, leadership, as I run straight to the app store to get the FB app."

@Odireleng said:

"A man of his word. Congratulations sis."

@Sel Masel added:

"My God. This is so amazing."

@Karabo Jake Matlala said:

"I thought we're here for joke, kante la jola. May God bless the matrimony."

@Kgošigadi K added:

"Congratulations ngwanamma."

@Shelly said:

"Congratulations sister wa rona. You're looking absolutely amazing. You deserve all the best."

@Moipone said:

"Congratulations, this is beautiful."

White man posts TikTok dating a Zulu woman

In other couple goals news, Briefly News reported on a white man living his best life dating a Zulu woman. In a recent TikTok post, he shows a series of clips of her walking into the room with different plated meals.

@Lindiwe Dodovu commented:

"A Zulu woman who allows you to eat in the bedroom keeper."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News