If spirit alone could end loadshedding, then the St Alban's boys would be the ones to achieve it finally

In a routine that would make Kanye West proud, the boys performed a cheer routine to the song All Of The Lights

Their cheer is even more significant as more and more students become negatively affected by loadshedding

If we could end loadshedding with the spirit of the St Alban's boys, South Africa would never be dark again. In one of the most spirited cheers TikTok has ever seen, the St Alban's College boys put on a show that had social media cheering.

The boys from St Alban's College cheer was heard throughout the country.

As the band played Kanye West's famous song, All Of The Lights, a group of boys screamed in unison, and it was pure magic to the ears of anyone who got to listen.

With over 800 000 views St Alban's might end loadshedding

As the boys screamed for different lights to be turned on, we were sure Eskom heard their cries. Surly no one can ignore such charisma. South Africa certainly didn't. We think it is time for Eskom to listen to the young men and turn on All Of The Lights!

The caption of the post by @supersportschools summed up the cheer perfectly. It read:

"Did St Alban boys just end loadshedding?"

Watch the video here:

Loadshedding is severely costing the education sector

While St Albans chant about turning our light back on was all fun and games, the truth is far grimmer. Loadshedding it costing our school children precious time and money.

In an article written by News 24, it was stated that loadshedding interrupts learning time and precious study time when children get home.

With the loadshedding hours getting longer, the sad reality is that our students can't cope. Not everyone has the means to get a backup solution for their homes. This means the most vulnerable suffer the most.

Stellenberg's high school rocks Mzansi with an amazing cheer routine: We've got spirit yes we do!

Recently Briefly News reported on an amazing cheerleading display done by Stellenberg high.

As the students performed an epically coordinated dance, South Africans were at the edge of their seats—everything from aliens to symbols where recreated with a few simple moves and clothing items.

To choreograph these routines must take forever, and we speak for the whole of Mzansi when we say we want more.

