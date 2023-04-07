One lady on Twitter posted four photos of her day out with her son, but the caption caused a buzz

The tweep showed people that she was using money from her baby daddy's Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout

Online users were curious about the Twitter user, and people bombarded her with questions about the father of her son

A Twitter user showed people what she got up to with her son. The lady told the Internet that the expenses were covered by her baby daddy's Road Accident Fund money.

A woman told people she was using that money to spoil her son. Image: Twitter/@Ketso28

The video got a lot of attention as people were curious whether she was trolling. This lady' post got over half a million viewers and thousands of likes.

Woman on Twitter shows people how she spent RAF payout

A Twitter user, @Ketso28, posted four pictures of a day out with her son. The tweep told people that the bill for their lunch was settled by the boy's father, money from RAF. The fund pays road users in the country damages when involved in an accident.

This post left people with questions, and when asked if the father was still alive, she said her answer depended on who was asking. See the post below:

South Africans puzzled by the man's Twitter post

People commented, and many were thoroughly amused. Other women joked that they would love to be in her position.

@TsontsoIV commented:

"A win is a win!"

@KGAO_ZA commented:

"Caption? I don't mind being a step-dad by the way."

@mqondisishongw1 commented:

"Another #Iblewit episode loading."

@Thah_ndeka commented:

"Kusho mina after hitting him with my car."

Woman drops R110k on Louis Vuitton, claims she used school fees money for it

Briefly News reported that a woman spent a lot of money on a Louis Vuitton product. The lady took viewers along with her on a shopping spree.

The creator's TikTok shows how she entered a Louis Vuitton store and splurged on a new bag. Many women were curious to know where she got the funds for the designer bag.

Ladies online said that they also wanted to buy bags for themselves. People in the comments said they did not believe the woman got the money from her school fees. They asked the lady for tips on how to enter the 'industry', a reference to the blesser culture in South Africa.

