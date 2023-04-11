A dad went viral on TikTok after getting a big surprise from a random man who pretended to sell something first

The man ended up getting some desperately-needed cash and more surprises for the father and his child to enjoy

Online users who watched the video were moved to see how much the gesture meant to the dad and the kid

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A homeless man went viral on TikTok. The video showed how the dad is struggling to support his child with autism.

A homeless man in America got some much-needed cash and saw an NBA game where the Lakers played. Image: @pmcafrica

Source: UGC

The Twitter post was heartwarming as people saw how a stranger helped him. People were touched to see the child having some fun.

Man in USA blessed with cash to help with homeless situation

A video posted on TikTok by @pmcafrica shows a man with a cheerful kid in a car together. The man in the clip was taken aback when he was presented with $1 000 in cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The kind stranger also gave the father tickets to a basketball game where the Lakers were playing. Watch the video:

Online users touched by man and child getting spoiled

The Twitter video had many people in their feels. Online users love to witness Good Samaritans in action and discussed how heartwarming it was to see the kid happy.

@ndumisored

"Mans's videos are real tear jerkers."

@RakakiTrevor_

"My eyes are doing that watering thing."

@HerSon76600901

"This made me cry."

@solomonsaohatse

"Humanity #UBUNTU"

BI Phakathi helps mom of 6 go to mall for 1st time, SA moved

Briefly News reported that a Moja Love episode about a woman struggling financially went Twitter viral. A single mother of six told South Africa that she could only afford to buy from spaza shops.

The video from Moja Love got thousands of views on Twitter as people were in their feels after seeing the woman living in poverty. People circulated the post about the woman until it reached someone who helped - BI Phakhati.

According to TimesLIVE, Tshenolo struggles so much because she has no I.D. and her children do not have birth certificates. People were glad to see BI Phakathi set up a fund to assist the lady with more donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News