A video of a woman cleaning her meat with Sunlight dishwashing liquid and a skuur pot had netizens shook

People took to her comments section to complain about the way she was washing the full chicken

The clip went viral, and a lot of Mznasi peeps said that's why they are afraid of eating at other people's homes

Video of SA woman washing meat with soap goes viral

One woman, @stufuza_cd14, went the extra mile to ensure her dead chicken was clean and feather free. The lady posted a video where she scrubs the chicken with a scourer and can be seen pouring a generous amount of Sunlight dishwashing liquid on top of it.

The cleaning method had the majority of the 230 000 people who viewed the TikTok clip disturbed because it's not common practice to wash food with detergents.

Some people expressed that the clip made them fearful of food prepared at other households.

Health experts reveal best way to wash meat

Healthline states meat should not be washed with soap because its chemicals could cause illness. The publication said the best way to get rid of debris on meat is to rinse it with water:

"The meat may be presoaked in a solution of water and acid — often white vinegar or lemon juice — then rinsed under running water prior to being seasoned with a dry rub or marinade, after which it’s cooked or frozen."

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers express their shock at woman washing chicken

@Ffylonel said:

"The reason why I don't eat at people's houses."

@DR MATHEBULA posted:

"The reason our parents told us not to eat at other people's houses."

@DM shared:

"Mina I wash my chicken with water and vinegar or lemon, le yegwebu aii me is not ok."

@Maria commented:

"I'm so sorry shem, I only eat at my house, not even in restaurants. BIG SORRY."

@punukifire added

"I know people will be against this but my grandfather️️used to do this ubethi ususa insila."

@maggienwanukeri mentioned:

"You remind me of my dad. He preferred to do it himself, he would slaughter the chicken and clean it with powdered soap."

@Lulama Ntlahla wrote:

"I know some church use green bar. Apparently it removed the smell. Some people don't like it."

@M.J.M:

"I know this from my Xhosa cousin (traditional healers). She was using a new green sunlight bar to remove that yellow colour on the chicken skin."

