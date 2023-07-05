A lobola joke took an unexpected turn when the person who threw a fit was the young brother and not the parents

In an entertaining clip, the youth was up in arms and protested the lobola harder than service delivery protests

The internet was thoroughly amused by his emotional turmoil and his choice of slang

A young man's tearful and shocked reaction to a prank lobola letter for his sisters had the country laughing their heads off. Image: @nkuli.mbuyane /Peopleimages/ Damir Khabirov

A young woman played the lobola prank on her younger brother and the little bro took it too seriously and even cried!

The gut-busting video of the sibling throwing a young fit because of his sister had him questioning the lobola action on all possible levels.

Young sibling takes lobola prank the wrong way

Nonkululeko Mbuyane's younger sibling did not take the news of her receiving a lobola letter very well, and he made his feelings known.

Nonkululeko's caption on the post read:

"Lil bro was more hacked than my parents. The roller coaster of emotions he felt."

In the video, the brother couldn't believe what had happened and tried to reason his sister and mother out of accepting what to him was a ridiculous letter.

The mother reminded him that he was the one who was announcing that his sister is moving out.

"Yes, but alone, bro! Alone," he retorted.

"How do you know if you can trust this n*gga if we don't know him?"

When his sister said it was not that deep and was encouraged to visit them, he felt like she was rushing.

"I don't wanna visit her in another man's pozi! I get home, and I find lobola letters. What is this?"

Towards the end, he starts crying and, clutching the prank Lobola letter in his hand, tries one last attempt to convince his mother not to let her marry.

He even complains that the letter was written in isiZulu!

Watch the video here:

Side-splitting reactions from socials

Netizens were laughing in high-definition in the comments.

The lobola prank has been trending on TikTok for a while with side-splitting reactions, and this video ranks up there with the best reactions.

Some were taken away by how the siblings spoke to each other in skrr-slang, while others found his concern very admirable.

Awande Makhoba wondered if they speak in slang every day.

"'I don't understand why you more kwat then ma.' Yall speak in skrr skrr every day?"

Neosmk asked how the household jeeps up with the slang. Nonkululeko replied:

"The more he speaks, the more you catch on to it.".

Nsovokie Thobela pointed out the love the little brother has for his sister.

"He loves you so much. He's not ready for all of that."

N_miichelle remarked on how her future husband would have to contend with her younger brother.

"Your future husband must prepare to fight for your hand in marriage, please."

Cataleya said that her brother was the real deal.

"I like your brother. He's truly loyal, not nyaganyaga love."

Social media finds dad's reaction to lobola letter funny

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a young woman played the lobola prank on her family and her father flatly refused it.

Social media were dead in laughter at the father's reactions.

His reactions were more hilarious when @flamingo_zee1's brother joined the fray.

