A gent shared how his family's dysfunctional nature prevented him from having a traditional lobola ceremony

He shared that his uncles declined to represent him at the negotiations

Netizens shared how their families also left them hanging when they needed them the most

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A gent shared how his family let him down on lobola day. Image: @khaya_za

Source: TikTok

A heartbroken man's uncles let him down when they did not show up for lobola negotiations.

The man poured his heart out about what he sees as the markings of dysfunctional families who disappoint people when they need them the most.

Man shares how uncles didn't show up for lobola

@khaya_za shared his heartbreaking story on TikTok about how he was torn by how his family did not represent him on one of the most important days in his life. He said that he asked his uncles to accompany him to lobola negotiations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He was even prepared to foot the accommodation, transportation and food bills, all for them to show up as a united family. His wishes didn't come true, and his uncles did not attend. In his video, he talked about dysfunctional families and how they affect their children through their choices.

"Have you noticed that there are battles and problems that we as young people inherit from our parents? My parents and their siblings did not get along, and they went their separate ways and got comfortable with the knowledge that they didn't need their siblings.

"We inherit that chaos. If the family was dysfunctional because they were not there for each other, they just scattered and found comfort in knowing they didn't need each other. The danger is that that mentality spreads to the children because they were not introduced to unity and the importance of loving your siblings," he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans share tales of family dysfunction

Netizens who viewed the footage shared heartbreaking stories of dysfunctional families.

Mrs Basha T said:

"My husband's family refused to help him with lobola negotiations in 1999. His late sister went alone. She did all the negotiations with my uncles."

Hlela Dastile remarked:

"It's scary that family are quick to show up when there is a funeral. However, when it's an achievement or happiness, they disappear."

Jogayef added:

"I had to use my father's friends to help me because my father was no more and nobody was with me."

JojoNation exclaimed:

"People need to understand that our biggest enemies are those we consider as family members."

Motlalepula Wa Peshiwa Magampa commented:

"I am having it hard. I've accepted that my family is my kids. Even siblings can hate you for just progressing in life."

Woman's lobola paid on her birthday

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman scored twice in one day when her bae came to pay lobola on her birthday.

The gent came with his family members, and they paid the lobola and then threw a massive party.

The suave husband then surprised her with an engagement ring, which made her cry bucket-loads of tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News